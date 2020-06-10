Shonen Jump Fan Goes Viral After Baking Their Favorite Heroes

✖

Shonen Jump has become the "go-to place" for the biggest manga franchises around, acting as a launch point for the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and many others, and one fan has taken the opportunity to honor the heroes of these series by baking up some cookies that are in the likenesses of these protagonists! With many anime fans left in quarantine as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, a number of enthusiasts have found news ways to honor some of their favorite characters that could have only been introduced in the medium of anime!

Shonen Jump, much like anime fans, has been affected by COVID-19, having to delay some of its releases as a result of the social distancing that has to be undertaken in order to "flatten the curve". The publication, which has been running for decades, gives fans the opportunity to jump into what might be the next big thing in the world of anime, as many adaptations are made using the stories of Shonen Jump to create new television series. This fall, one of the biggest new stories of the publication in Jujutsu Kaisen is looking to make a splash and become one of the big movers and shakers within the medium as some other series such as Demon Slayer come to an end.

Reddit User Frntz shared these amazing confectionery concoctions that take some of the biggest anime heroes from the magazine of Shonen Jump and sees what they would look like if their appearances were used in order to make cookies for anime fans around the world:

In Japan, anime is so popular that a number of cafes and restaurants have been created that model themselves after big anime franchises such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Tokyo Ghoul, and Mobile Suit: Gundam to name a few. While we haven't seen as many of these appear in North America, the continued success of anime as a medium around the world has us crossing our fingers that some proprietors may take the leap into bringing these cafes to the west.

