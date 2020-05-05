Shonen Jump Opens Manga Contest to Foreign Creators for First Time

Shonen Jump has acted as a platform for some of the biggest anime stories in the medium to be introduced to audiences such as Dragon Ball, One Piece, Yu Yu Hakusho, Bleach, and Naruto to name but a few, and now the legendary publication is opening up their doors for a prospective foreign candidate to share a story of their own! Recently, the magazine that has been running since 1968 has announced that they will be running a contest that doesn't simply allow for Japanese entrants, but artists who speak English, Spanish, Korean, and Chinese!

The Jump Tezuka Manga Contest has been running for a century, giving fans the opportunity to share their manga ideas with the world. For this big anniversary contest, it isn't only going to open its doors to other countries, but will also be judged by some of the biggest creators in the world of anime. Dragon Ball's Akira Toriyama, One Piece's Eiichiro Oda, Blue Exorcist's Kazue Kato, My Hero Academia's Kohei Horikoshi, and Slam Dunk's Takehiko Inoue are some of the big name judges that will be determining who may be the next big name in manga. With Shonen Jump remaining one of the biggest platforms for manga, we would imagine that there will be quite a few mangakas looking for this big break!

Twitter User MediBang-EN shared the notification that the Tezuka Manga Contest has officially opened and that candidates from all over the world will have the chance to submit their stories in an attempt to have their manga printed in Shonen Jump as well as receive a monetary prize to boot:

The Shonen Jump publication has become so popular that stories such as Dragon Ball and Naruto has been dubbed "Shonen", with the fighting manga and anime having a lot owed to the prolific publication!

