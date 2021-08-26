Shonen Jump Publisher Hits Record Profits According to Annual Report

✖

Weekly Shonen Jump has easily been one of the biggest manga publications when it comes to introducing fans to major new anime properties, with the magazine introducing fans to the likes of Dragon Ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and countless others throughout the years. With manga, in general, becoming more popular around the world in recent years, it seems that Shonen Jump is reaping the benefit of its newfound popularity as the latest financial report shows that the manga publishers are hitting new levels of profits when it comes to its publication.

Shueisha was first found in 1925, with the publisher inching toward its one-hundred-year anniversary in supplying manga readers with some of the biggest series around. With publications like Weekly Shonen Jump, Young Jump, Saikyo Jump, and V Jump, it's clear that the manga publishers have found a serious level of success with the properties that they have shared with the world.

Twitter User Mangani MY shared the latest financial report for Shueisha, the parent company of Weekly Shonen Jump and the many other manga publishers beneath their umbrella, showing that the company has netted over $416 million dollars of net income in 2021 so far:

Shueisha's Financial Report (01/06/2020 - 31/05/2021) Sales: ¥201.014B (+31.5% YoY)

・Magazines: ¥81.701B (+27.9%)

・Books: ¥17.800B (+72.4%)

・Advertising: ¥7.873B (-18.1%)

・Business Revenue: ¥93.639B (+35.6%)

Shonen Jump is set to have their annual convention, Jump Festa, later this year, which the company normally uses as a platform to announce some of the biggest news when it comes to their larger properties. With a number of their anime franchises hitting their stride in both the worlds of anime and manga, we imagine that Shueisha has a long history ahead of it.

While Jump Festa has yet to reveal any hints about the big news that might be revealed during its convention, the upcoming event will be taking place both online and in-person, making a big change from the 2020 event that had to shake things up in order to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

What do you think of the insane profits that Shueisha has seen this year?