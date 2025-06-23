Acclaimed Shonen Jump Original Returns With New Release After 3 Years

Despite the numerous hiatuses and the anime’s discontinuation, D.Gray-man still maintains a dedicated fan base thanks to its brilliant world-building, unique power system, stellar art, and a thrilling story. The story is set in a world where, thousands of years ago, a chosen few were gifted with divine power, the ability to wield the “Innocence,” sacred relics capable of purging artificial creatures created by the Millennium Earl, known as Akuma. The Millennium Earl seeks to destroy those gifted with the powers and the Innocence capable of killing those creatures. In order to stop the evil being who wishes to plunge the world into chaos by recreating a cataclysmic event from centuries ago, a Black Order was created. The Order aims to find the fragments of the Innocence and their Accommodators, who can synchronize with the Innocence.

These Accomodators are trained to be full-fledged Exorcists within the Order to combat the Akuma. Set in the late 19th century, the story follows Allen Walker, a new and young recruit of the Black Order who has a rare Innocence infused in his left arm. He even has the ability to see through the souls of the Akuma who disguise themselves as humans, making him a unique and capable exorcist. However, as he gets closer to the truth about the Earl and the Noah Clan, Allen must come to terms with his own identity.

The manga debuted in Weekly Shonen Jump in 2004 but went through several transfers over the years because of consecutive hiatuses and Katsura Hoshino’s poor health. In April 2018, the manga moved to the quarterly magazine Jump SQ.Rise on October 4th, 2022, the manga released its Volume 28, covering chapters from 237 to 245. After three long years, the manga is all set to release its 29th volume.

The cover, featuring the previous Lavi, was recently shared by @MangaMoguraRE on X. The character was mentioned in Chapter 215, but was formally introduced in Chapter 252, which will be included in the upcoming volume. Volume 29 is scheduled to be released on July 4th, 2025, in Japan. The manga has yet to announce an English release date. It usually takes a longer time for the English copies to be distributed, with D. Gray Man being no exception, considering even the official platforms such as Viz and Shonen Jump app have only 245 translated chapters. Chapter 246 was released in January 2023, and the latest Chapter 254 was released in April 2025.

Additionally, the anime adaptation has yet to confirm another season. The series debuted in 2006, airing 103 episodes till 2008, garnering a cult following with contemporary stories being compared to it years later. Because of the lack of material and production issues, it took TMS Entertainment eight years to release a sequel, D. Gray Man: Hallow, in 2016. The sequel series aired 13 episodes, and there has yet to be an announcement of a new installment since the anime has already covered more than 200 chapters. It will likely take a few more years before the studio can have enough content for another season, especially with a quarterly release schedule of the manga.