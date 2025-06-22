Shonen Jump Set to Lose Long-Running Series in July

Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ has been going through several changes over the past year, with many big titles reaching their conclusion. Several new-generation manga series are ending not long after their debut, and the next series that the magazine is bidding farewell to is Akira Amano’s Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective. Amano is a renowned mangaka known for creating elDLIVE and Katekyou Hitman Reborn!. Furthermore, she is the original creator of the critically acclaimed series Psycho-Pass. The story follows the adventures of an eccentric but genius detective, Ron Kamonohashi, and an unskilled but dedicated police officer, Totomaru Isshiki. Despite his unparalleled talents, Ron’s detective license was revoked five years ago after he was framed for going on a murder spree.

However, he begins working with Totomaru after the latter seeks his help on a difficult case. As the two spend more time solving cases, Totomaru learns about Ron’s past and his mysterious powers. Things get even more complex when the people who framed Ron begin targeting him again. Now the duo must find the ones responsible for the tragedy five years ago and find the real criminals. This mystery drama series began serializing in 2020 on a weekly schedule and even got its anime adaptation in 2023. The anime released a second season in 2024 but has yet to confirm its third installment.

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective Will End Soon

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective by Akira Amano will be ending with Chapter 170 on July 6th at Shonen Jump+ App. pic.twitter.com/UDZfkJXlry — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) June 21, 2025

Shonen Jump+ released the latest chapter on June 22nd before taking a one-week break before the series finale. Chapter 170 will be released on Saturday, July 5th, 2025, according to Eastern Standard Time Zone, serving as the series finale. The final arc of the series, The Case of the Time Island Serial Murders, is a serial murder case orchestrated by Alice to challenge Ron. She traps him along with Totomaru, Amamiya, and several other characters on Time Island, an uninhabited island of everlasting summer that nobody knows about.

The final arc debuted in December 2024 with Chapter 152 and will wrap up the entire story in the next chapter. The latest chapter ends in a major cliffhanger after Alice declares Ron the victor. She leaves after stating she will die soon, while Ron chases after her. As the chapter ends, an airstrike hits near the island, leaving everyone’s fate unknown. Judging by Chapter 169, we’re looking at an anticlimactic ending, which is pretty shocking considering the series has been serializing for several years now.

H/T: @WSJ_manga on X