Shueisha Launches Zipman From Former One Piece, My Hero Academia Assistant

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump is kicking off its new year in Japan, and while this means that some of the lesser performing series will be coming to an end of the magazine, this means that there are even more stories making their debut. Each of these new series has a lot of potential, and unlike when the magazine experiments with one-shots, these series debut with the intent of running on a weekly schedule. The latest debut comes from a new mangaka, Yusaku Shibata, but Shibata has had previous experience working as an assistant for Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece and Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia.

The first chapter of Shibata’s new series, Zipman!!, has debuted alongside the latest release of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and luckily Viz Media has already launched its English language release alongside the other weekly chapter releases from their digital Shonen Jump library.

If you’re interested in checking out Zipman!! for yourself, you can read it at the link here completely for free. Viz Media offers the latest three chapters of each of its weekly manga releases for free, but you’ll need to pay a monthly subscription of $1.99 USD if you want to dig deeper into the vault that includes the previously mentioned heavy hitters One Piece and My Hero Academia among many others.

The first chapter runs for 57 pages overall, and will launch its next chapter on December 8th. The series follows a pair of twins, Kaname and Koshiro Tatara. Koshiro’s a brilliant scientist who’s advance the world’s technology in pretty significant ways, but unfortunately died at a young age. His brother Kaname is much less overtly gifted as he’s instead physically trained his body for the dream of one day being able to play his favorite hero, Jackman, on TV.

Kaname’s scary face makes it tough for him to get closer to others and get them to smile — which is something he really wants from the bottom of his heart — and the loss of his brother makes it harder. But suddenly a giant robot attacks the city, and Toshiro’s voice calls out to Kaname from a mysterious robotic suit. Together, the pair form Jackman, the new hero who’s out to save the city.