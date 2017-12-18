SM Entertainment Releases Statement About The Death Of SHINee’s Jonghyun

Today is a truly tragic one of the k-pop fandom following the news of one of its most talented idols. Earlier today, news broke that Kim Jonghyun from the group SHINee was found unresponsive in his home. The singer was pronounced dead once he reached a local hospital, and fans from around the world have gathered to mourn the shocking loss. Now, SM Entertainment has released a statement about Jonghyun’s passing.

You can read SM Entertainment’s full statement below:

“We are sorry to be the bringer of such tragic, heart-breaking news. On December 18, SHINee’s Jonghyun left us very suddenly.

He was discovered unconscious at a residence in Chungdam-Dong, Seoul and was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead.

Our sadness cannot compare to the pain of his family who had to say goodbye to a son and a brother. But we have spent a long time with him, and SHINee members and SM Entertainment staff are all in deep mourning and shock.

Jonghyun loved music more than anybody else and he was an artist who did the best to perform his absolute best on stage. It breaks out hearts to have to bring this news to fans who loved Jonghyun so much. Please refrain from reporting on rumors and guesswork so the family of the deceased can honor him in peace.

As per the wish of the family, the funeral will be held quietly with his relatives and company colleagues. Once again, we show our deepest condolences to Jonghyun on his last journey.”

According to current reports, Jonghyun’s death is being treated as a possible suicide. Emergency personnel was brought to the singer’s home after his sister reported a distressing conversation she had with Jonghyun. When the team arrived, Jonghyun was found unconscious. The police are currently investigating the matter, so no official cause of death has been released.

If you are not familiar with SHINee, then you should know the 5-member group is one of SM Entertainment’s most famous. The group debuted in 2008 and have gone on to win numerous awards both overseas and within South Korea. Jonghyun acted as the group’s main vocalist and was also an accomplished radio host and author. Our thoughts are with the singer’s loved ones during this difficult time.