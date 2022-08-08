Smiling Friends Creators Tease New Characters in Season 2

Smiling Friends is currently now in the works to return to Adult Swim with Season 2 of the original animated series, and the creators behind it all have teased new characters and more coming in the new episodes! Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's new animated series surprisingly debuted its entire first season over the course of a single unadvertised evening, and it's been at the center of many conversations among Adult Swim fans ever since. Thus is was far from a surprise to find out that Adult Swim was planning to bring back Smiling Friends for a full second season.

The creators have been working on Season 2 of Smiling Friends since the announcement, and during a special panel for the series as part of the Adult Swim Festival event this weekend in Philadelphia (of which Adult Swim shared some highlights), series co-creator Michael Cusack opened up about some of the things fans can look forward to seeing in the second season of the series. While playing coy about major spoilers, it seems the plans are to keep expanding the world and characters introduced during that first season with even more wild events.

"You're gonna see crazy characters, you're going to see insane stuff, " Cusack began. "It's going to be a continuation of season one without feeling too repetitive...It's an interesting show dynamic where it's like alright, they're helping sad people, but we don't want to make it like they're helping a guy that's gonna kill himself every episode. It's a challenge to have it be more of a sandbox show where you can see these interesting characters and different areas of the town or world...I know I'm totally going around it cause we want to keep it secret, but you'll basically see a bunch of new characters."

So it's far from anything concrete, but at least fans can rest easy knowing even more is on the way! If you wanted to catch Smiling Friends' episodes so far, you can now find the animated series streaming with HBO Max and airing on Adult Swim on various evenings. The series is officially described as such, "Smiling Friends follows the employees of a small company dedicated to bringing happiness to a bizarre yet colorful world. The quarter-hour animated series is co-created by Michael Cusack (YOLO: Crystal Fantasy) and Zach Hadel (Hellbenders) and animated by Princess Bento Studio."

How did you like Smiling Friends' first season? What kind of new characters or stories do you want to see Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!