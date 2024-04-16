Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 2 First Look Released

Smiling Friends Season 2 will be making its full premiere with Adult Swim next month, and fans have gotten the first look at one of its new episodes with a special early preview! Smiling Friends technically returned to Adult Swim as part of their April Fools' Day event as the series suddenly showcased a puppet version of a few of the standout episodes from the first season. But at the end of this special event, fans also got to see a sneak premiere for the first episode of the new season. Ever since, we've been waiting for Episode 2.

Smiling Friends will be holding a special double premiere for Season 2 with the first two episodes of its new season when it hits in May, and Adult Swim has shared an early preview for Episode 2. Titled "Mr. President," the sneak preview for the new episode sees Charlie and Pim having a political debate before it's revealed that the two of them are being recruited to make the President smile. Check out the early look at Smiling Friends Season 2 Episode 2 below.

Where to Watch Smiling Friends Season 2

Smiling Friends might have had its first episode debuted with Adult Swim as part of the April Fool's Day event, but it won't be too much longer before fans get to see the next episode. Smiling Friends Season 2 will be premiering on Sunday, May 12th at midnight with new episodes then being available to stream with Max the day after their initial premiere. It's time to catch up with everything that happened in the first time around before the new season hits.

If you wanted to check out the first season of Smiling Friends for yourself, you can find the first season (and "Go to Brazil" special) now streaming with Max and available on Blu-ray. Adult Swim teases what to expect from the new season as such, "In season two of 'SMILING FRIENDS,' Pim, Charlie, Zongo, Allan and Glep continue their mission to bring happiness to the world, whether it's a washed-up retro video game character, a troubled marriage, or even the president of the United States."

