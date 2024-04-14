Solo Leveling Dub Nails the Anime's Epic Arise Scene: Watch

Solo Leveling season one may be over, but the show is living on with fans this year. Despite its single cour order, the webtoon adaptation is a top contender for anime of the year. A-1 Pictures spared no expense when it came to bringing Solo Leveling to life, and now, the anime's English dub is matching levels with its epic finale.

As you can see below, the season one finale of Solo Leveling just launched dubbed, and it is nothing short of impressive. The ADR and scripting for the Crunchyroll dub has been praised since day one, and of course, Aleks Le gets special praise. The English voice actor has been crushing his role as Jinwoo, and that work came to a head in the finale.

After all, the season one finale features Jinwoo's 'Arise' scene. The moment was pivotal in the anime's original dub, so expectations for Le were high. Clearly, the actor pulled together a truly epic performance for Jinwoo, so netizens can chill about the dub's big finale.

After all, the lead actors behind Solo Leveling are consummate professionals. Taito Ban, the Japanese actor behind Jinwoo, made headlines before the anime launched as reports revealed he worked his voice hard enough to spit blood. It turns out Le followed in those footsteps as the actor confessed his throat also took a beating from the role. So as Solo Leveling pushed forward with its dub finale, there was no doubt Le was going to nail Jinwoo's 'Arise' revelation.

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, you can always check out its original webtoon on Tapas. As for the anime, Crunchyroll is airing all of season one, and Solo Leveling season two has already been announced. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about the first season of Solo Leveling? Are you looking forward to season two?