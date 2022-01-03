Solo Leveling Might Be Getting Its Own Anime

Manga has become one of the most popular kinds of comics the world over, and as you might have guessed, the medium has inspired others to follow it. For artists in South Korea, manhwa and webtoons have borrowed heavily from manga in recent years, and several top-tier series have gotten their own anime series. Solo Leveling has managed to dodge such a makeover, but fans have never given up hope on it being adapted. And if a new rumor is right, then their patience has paid off.

At this time, the rumors are nestled on social media courtesy of fan pages like SPY who have proven track records with scoops. These pages have told fans that a Solo LevelingTV anime is “in production”, but there are no other details available. For now, these rumors are just that until some sort of official word is given… but fans wouldn’t be shocked by this update if it came true.

After all, Solo Leveling is one of the most popular manhwa out there. While manga has been dominating sales globally, South Korean artists have taken inspiration from manga and brought forward their own blend of storytelling. Now, manhwa and webtoons are becoming hugely popular online, and Solo Leveling was one of the first to explode outside of Asia. If any manhwa needed an anime, it would be this one, and the odds are in its favor.

Not only does Solo Leveling have the clout to secure an anime, but the hit series has a complete story to adapt. The manhwa came to a close last week after years in print, and fans were left reeling from the finale. After the final chapter debuted, fans were promised an OST would release soon, and the K-pop MV would give Solo Leveling its first experience with animation. So if a full-on anime is announced at the end of the music video, well – don’t be too shocked, okay?

