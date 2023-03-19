Solo Leveling Anime Teases Its Next Big Update

If you have been waiting for Solo Leveling to get an anime, then your patience will be rewarded soon. This year, A-1 Pictures is slated to bring the hit manhwa to television. All eyes are on the studio as updates on the Solo Leveling anime are in high demand, and it seems like we'll get word on the show before much longer.

The update comes courtesy of the official Solo Leveling page on Twitter if you're not following. Taking to social media, the team behind Solo Leveling hinted about a new level beginning soon, and the full teaser promises new info will be dropping shortly. "Solo Leveling Animation Project. A New Level Begins in 3 Days," the post from earlier this weekend reads.

◤A New Level Begins◢



2023.3.21 7:00am PT

Solo Leveling Animation Project

A New Level Begins in 3 Days#SoloLeveling — Solo Leveling (@sololeveling_en) March 18, 2023

According to the Solo Leveling anime team, the update will go down on March 21st around 7:00 am PT. If you have been in the anime fandom for a while, you will know that date has importance. Anime Japan is slated to go down this weekend overseas, and it is scheduled to take over March 21st. This means A-1 Pictures is most certainly bringing the Solo Leveling anime to its panel, so fans will want to keep a close eye on the event this weekend.

If you are not familiar with Solo Leveling, you should know the South Korean manga is one of the biggest webtoons to ever come from Kakao. The series began in July 2016 under author Chugging and artist Dub from Redice Studio. To date, the action fantasy series has millions of hits, and Tapas has made Solo Leveling available in English to curious readers. For those who need more information on Solo Leveling, you can read its official synopsis below ahead of its big anime update:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you want to see from Solo Leveling when it goes live? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.