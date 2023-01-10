Solo Leveling to Honor Late Artist in New Side Story

Solo Leveling wrapped back in 2021, but the series is just as popular now as ever. The action Webtoon has amassed an army of fans, and of course, its upcoming anime has fans geeking out. A-1 Pictures will handle the series, and sadly, the artist of Solo Leveling will not be able to see how the team handles the show. Dubu (Jang Seong-rak) passed away last summer, and now, a new report suggests Solo Leveling is planning to release a side story in honor of the artist.

The rumor surfaced online as Solo Leveling prepares for its 2023 comeback. Ahead of its anime debut, reports suggest Redice Studio, a company created by Dubu, will release a side story for the manhwa. The release will be done in honor of Dubu, and so far, that is all we know about the alleged project.

Of course, you can see why the team would want to honor Dubu this year. July 2023 will mark the first anniversary of the artist's passing, and you can only imagine how emotional the moment will be for co-creator Chugong. That is only doubled by the fact Solo Leveling will get its own anime this year. For many manhwa, the thought of getting an anime is impossible, but hits like Tower of God and Noblesse have pulled it off. Now, Dubu's legacy will join that list of elites with help from A-1 Pictures, so it is only right for Solo Leveling to honor the artist in some way.

If you are not caught up with Solo Leveling, the full series is available to read right now on Webtoon. For those wanting to know more about the series, you can read the manhwa's official synopsis below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

