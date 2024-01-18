Solo Leveling Episode 3 Stills Released

Solo Leveling is here, and the anime has been nothing but impressive. Following its bloody debut, Solo Leveling has kept fans on edge with its top-notch acting and animation. Now, the show is ready to bring episode three to life, and its first stills are now live.

As you can see below, the first stills for Solo Leveling episode three are out. The images put Jinwoo center stage as we see the hunter recovering from his adventure-gone-wrong. If you will recall, Solo Leveling began with Jinwoo in an adventure party, but the group's trek went wrong very quickly. A group of overpowered enemies ambushed the team without warning, and by the end of episode two, it looked like Jinwoo was a goner.

(Photo: A-1 Pictures)

Now, the stills for Solo Leveling episode three make it clear that Jinwoo survived. We can see the boy waking up in a hospital of sorts. The question remains how Jinwoo escaped his gnarly fate, so we will get an answer before long.

Directed by Takayuki Kikuchi, Solo Leveling episode three will go live in a matter of days. If you are not caught up with the anime yet, you can find Solo Leveling season one on Crunchyroll as new episodes go live weekly. For those wanting more info on the hit South Korean series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Known as the the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

What do you think about Solo Leveling so far?