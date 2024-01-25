Solo Leveling Episode 4 Stills Released

Solo Leveling has made its mark on this year's anime schedule in just a few episodes. Overseen by A-1 Pictures, Solo Leveling has drawn in major excitement with each update, and there is another on the way. This week, Solo Leveling episode four will go live, and the show has released its first stills before the episode goes live.

As you can see below, four different images from Solo Leveling episode four were released. The majority of the shots brings Jinwoo center stage. After all, the ill-fated hunter has gone through the wringer since Solo Leveling debuted. By the end of episode one, we watched as the hunter was trapped in a dungeon with monsters far beyond his skill set. Now, it seems we will get to see the powers that allowed Jinwoo to escape the dungeon alive.

Solo Leveling #4 Preview & Staff



-Screenplay: Shingo Irie



-Storyboard: Ikurou Morimoto, Yoshihiro Kanno



-Episode Director: Tooru Hamasaki



-Chief Animation Director: Hirotaka Tokuda#俺レベ #SoloLeveling pic.twitter.com/ApFSdv9PYZ — Lizリズ (@Nakayasee) January 25, 2024

After all, the images released show Jinwoo preparing for battle. In two of the shots, we can see the protagonist with his sword outstretched while another shows Jinwoo looking rather anxious. In the fourth shot, we can see a close-up of a snake monster, and we are sure Jinwoo will be forced to fight the creature.

Solo Leveling is drawing out Jinwoo's insane new powers, and anime fans are eager to see them come to life. With A-1 Pictures at the helm, a number of top-notch artists have signed on to animate Solo Leveling. There is no telling how sick the show's animation will get once season one gets on pace. So if you are ready to see what this week's episode has to offer, Solo Leveling will hit you up soon enough.

In the meantime, you can always brush up on the anime's first few episodes to prepare. The show is streaming on Crunchyroll right now. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Solo Leveling below:

"Known as the Weakest Hunter of All Mankind, E-rank hunter Jinwoo Sung's contribution to raids amounts to trying not to get killed. Unfortunately, between his mother's hospital bills, his sister's tuition, and his own lack of job prospects, he has no choice but to continue to put his life on the line. So when an opportunity arises for a bigger payout, he takes it...only to come face-to-face with a being whose power outranks anything he's ever seen! With the party leader missing an arm and the only healer a quivering mess, can Jinwoo some­how find them a way out?"

