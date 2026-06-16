Solo Leveling Studio’s Upcoming Anime Unveils Release Date With a New Look

Solo Leveling premiered its highly anticipated Season 2 last year as part of the Winter 2025 lineup and adapted the best arc of the story. The latest season was a rollercoaster of emotions as Jinwoo finally managed to wake his mother up from her eternal slumber. It doesn’t take long for the story to pick up the pace and commence the Jeju Island Arc, where Jinwo fought his strongest opponent yet. He will face more challenges going forward, and Season 3 is also expected to unravel the mysteries behind his powers. It’s been more than a year since the anime concluded its Season 2, and there hasn’t been an update regarding the sequel yet. While fans await more updates on the anime, the studio behind Solo Leveling, A-1 Pictures, is returning with new surprises in July this year.

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This year’s convention will be held from July 2nd to July 5th, and A-1 Pictures will be holding its panel on the second day of the event. Fans can expect new updates on all the upcoming shows and projects. This also includes the studio’s original series, Grow Up Show, which was announced last year and is all set for its premiere in July. The official X handle of Anime Expo confirms that the anime producer, Shota Fujii, and the director, Kanta Kamei, will be making their appearances at the event. Kamei is best known for directing Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend and Bunny Drop. Additionally, Fujii is renowned for his contributions to 86 and NieR: Automata Ver1.1a.

What Is The Grow Up Show Anime About?

Image Courtesy of A-1 Pictures

The story takes place in 1950s Japan during the peak of the country’s economic boom. It was also an era when the circus became a central form of entertainment and was integrated into people’s daily lives. As the demand increased, numerous circus troupes travelled throughout the nation to perform and make a name for themselves. They also competed against each other for a chance to participate in the Circus Collection, a renowned festival open only to the best circus troupes. The plot centers around Himawari Circus, led by ringmaster Maria, which is struggling with financial difficulties but continues to travel across the country.

Just when there seemed to be no hope for the circus, a prodigy named Mizuka Tsurumaki arrives to turn the world of entertainment upside down. The teaser introduces the premise of the series as well as the major characters whose names and details have been shared on the official website of the anime.

Grow Up Show is a collaborative project between A1-Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio, which was established only last year. Apart from this exciting drama, the two studios have previously joined hands to produce Kusunoki no Bannin, an anime film which hit the Japanese theaters in January 2026 but is still awaiting a global release. While Solo Leveling is taking longer than expected, the animation studio is actively working on new projects. In March 2026, the studio also confirmed the anime adaptation of Bless, an acclaimed Shonen series, which will debut next year.

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