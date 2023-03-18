Soul Eater To Celebrate 15th Anniversary With Major Event

It's been fifteen years since the anime adaptation of Soul Eater hit the small screen and since this original series came to an end, Maka and her fellow meisters have yet to make a comeback. Now, to help in ringing in the unique anniversary, Studio Bones is set to release new merchandise from the series during a special event. While the production house hasn't revealed what else the event will entail, many Soul Eater fans are crossing their fingers that a new anime series might be revealed.

The Soul Eater anime, like many other anime adaptations, was predated by a manga series. With the original story created by mangaka Atsushi Ohkubo, the story was able to gain enough popularity to receive its own anime series from Studio Bones. The animation studio might be best known for its work on Mob Psycho 100 and My Hero Academia, which both followed the animated story following the meisters. Needless to say, there are quite a few anime fans hoping for the Soul Eater characters' return.

When Is The Soul Eater Event?

Studio Bones shared the news via its Official Twitter Account that the 15th anniversary of Soul Eater, which has promised to deliver new merchandise as a part of this event. With Mob Psycho 100 bringing its anime to a close and the sixth season of My Hero Academia preparing to end, Bones might have some room for a potential reboot should they be looking to return to this anime world in the future. The event itself will take place in Japan on April 7th of next month.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Soul Eater, you can check out the official description for the series here, "Maka is a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. As students at the Grim Reaper's Death Weapon Meister Academy, their study habits couldn't be more different. But in battle against the supernatural forces of evil, they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms – literally – into a razor-sharp scythe, and every defeated wicked soul he sucks down makes him more deadly. That's when Maka unleashes the merciless slayer within, wielding her partner and dropping monsters. Seriously. Monsters. Like the witches, werewolves, and zombies that lurk in the shadows and feed on the souls of the innocent. Every freakish ghoul Maka and Soul take out strengthens their bond, and fighting alongside their fellow Meister/Weapon classmates, Maka and Soul are the world's last line of defense against evil."