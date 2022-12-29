Soul Eater Should Be Anime's Next Big Reboot

It is hard to believe, but Soul Eater? It has been more than 13 years since the anime ended. After going live in April 2008, the Studio Bones anime was a quick hit with fans, but it was gone far too soon. The series ended well before series creator Atsushi Ohkubo could finish the manga. And at this point, the anime industry owes Soul Eater the anime it always deserved.

If you weren't in the anime fandom back in the day, Soul Eater was one of shonen's biggest hits during its first season. It went live just as Soul Eater's manga was coming into its own, and the chemistry between its heroes was second to none. To this day, Maka Albarn and Soul are seen as legends in the fandom, but their relevance has waned over the years.

The History of Soul Eater

Sadly, Soul Eater is becoming dated to new fans, and older audiences aren't eager to revisit the anime knowing how it ends. After all, the show began diverging from Ohkubo's manga at episode 35, and it went off the tracks from there. A rushed original ending left a bad taste in everyone's mouth. So while the anime may start strong, its finale leaves much to be desired.

Of course, this is not the case for the manga. Ohkubo continued to work on the manga through 2013. The print series carried on for five years longer than the anime, and a lot goes down in the manga that anime fans don't know about. And really, we mean a lot, a lot of stuff.

From Asura to Death the Kid and Crona, the end of Soul Eater in Ohkubo's manga is night and day from what the anime did with its original ending. The chemistry between its meisters and weapons changes dramatically. And at the very least, a reboot is warranted for Franken Stein's growth alone.

As the anime closes on its 15th anniversary, Soul Eater deserves another shot at life, and this chance must finish the vision Ohkubo set in place years ago. The supernatural series was hardly given the spotlight it deserved, and in the wake of Ohkubo's success with Fire Force, interest in Soul Eater is growing slowly yet surely. So if you miss the classes at Death Weapon Meister Academy, here's to hoping Studio Bones will consider revisiting the campus ASAP.

