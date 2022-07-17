Soul Eater Finally Brings Its Dub to Crunchyroll

Soul Eater may not be in the limelight these days, but don't get anything twisted! The series is still one of the best to ever drop on audiences. Now, Soul Eater is giving Crunchyroll users a new way to experience its supernatural thrills, and we have its English dub to thank.

So if you want to check out the acclaimed dub, there is nothing stopping you now! Crunchyroll is now streaming the English dub for premium users, so you can check it out ASAP!

For those who don't know more bout Soul Eater, the series began under Atsushi Ohkubo well before the artist published Fire Force. The supernatural comedy tells the story of Maka, a young girl who trains as a weapon meister with her partner Soul as he can transform into a scythe. The manga ran from 2004 to 2013 while Bones treated the series to an anime between 2008 to 2009. A spin-off series was eventually released titled Soul Eater Not, but to this day, the anime has yet to adapt Ohkubo's full story. The original manga ended well after the anime did, and plenty of fans are still desperate for Soul Eater to finish the job!

Want to know more about Soul Eater? You can check out the series' official synopsis below for all the details:

"Maka is a Meister and Soul is her Weapon. As students at the Grim Reaper's Death Weapon Meister Academy, their study habits couldn't be more different. But in battle against the supernatural forces of evil, they're a freakin' lethal team. That's when Soul transforms – literally – into a razor-sharp scythe, and every defeated wicked soul he sucks down makes him more deadly. That's when Maka unleashes the merciless slayer within, wielding her partner and dropping monsters. Seriously. Monsters. Like the witches, werewolves, and zombies that lurk in the shadows and feed on the souls of the innocent. Every freakish ghoul Maka and Soul take out strengthens their bond, and fighting alongside their fellow Meister/Weapon classmates, Maka and Soul are the world's last line of defense against evil."

What do you think about this latest dub debut? What other series does Crunchyroll need to bring to its collection?