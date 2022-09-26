Soul Eater Cosplay Crosses the Veil with Death the Kid

October is almost here, and that means anime fans are ready to welcome a packed season of hits. The fall cour promises to drop major shows like Chainsaw Man and Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War to start, after all. Of course, fans will also make time to watch their favorite spooky series ahead of the Halloween season, and one fan is going viral thanks to their take on Soul Eater's most stylish hero.

The piece comes from Instagram courtesy of bizarrecoser. The cosplayer has become a well-known source of inspiration for fans, and their anime looks never fail to impress. So of course, there was no way their take on Death the Kid was about to flop.

As you can tell, their cosplay ages up Death the Kid, and it proves the boy's aesthetic serves no matter the time. With their wig perfectly styled, the Soul Eater cosplay comes together with some matching skull rings, an ornamental tie, and a sleek blazer. There is no denying Death the Kid would win best-dressed amongst all the meisters, but still – we know Maka would come in a close second. So if you want to see more work from bizarrecoser, you can find them on Instagram here.

Of course, Soul Eater has been out of the spotlight for some years now, so it is rare to see cosplays of its heroes nowadays. This new look has certainly sparked interest in the series, and as always, fans of the supernatural anime are on the hunt for more episodes. After all, the anime closed shop in 2009 and was never able to finish adapting Atsushi Ohkubo's manga. So if the spirits are with us this fall, maybe Death the Kid can convince the powers at be to give his friends another shot on screen.

What do you think about this take on Death the Kid? Do you think it's about time Soul Eater made a comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.