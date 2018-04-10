Can You Believe ‘Soul Eater’ Is 10-Years-Old Now?

A lot can change in ten years. Everything from weddings to births to deaths can go down in the course of a decade, and pop culture can change leaps and bounds. In the world of anime, heroes can retire while newcomers come to take their place. And, as plenty of fans just realized, shows like Soul Eater can also hit their tenth anniversary as well.

No, really — Soul Eater is 10. You can start panicking.

April marks the beginning of a new anime season, and some of the biggest series to date got their starts during the spring cour. As for Soul Eater, the classic shonen series got its start on April 7, 2008 — and fans aren’t sure how to react about its latest milestone.

If you are not familiar with Soul Eater, then you have a lot to catch up on. The title was made in May 2004 when its manga was published by Square Enix. Creator Atsushi Okubo created the fantastical series about Death Meisters and their goal to slay witches on a whim, and there is no way the man ever saw its success coming.

A few years into publication, Bones Inc. licensed the series for an anime adaptation which kicked off in 2008. The show lasted a solid 51 episodes before it wrapped, leaving fans with a preemptive ending as Soul Eater‘s manga had not finished by the time its anime did. The colorful series was brought over to the USA thanks to Funimation, and Soul Eater remains a cult classic title for fans.

As for the series itself, it tells the story of Maka Albarn and her friend Soul Eater. The pair attend the DWMA, a school where students can attend and train to become either a Meister or Weapon. Maka dreams of becoming a powerful Meister respected by Lord Death, the top shinigami who is tasked with keeping Earth balanced. She works with her friend Soul who can turn into a scythe in hopes of turning him into a Death Scythe, a weapon worthy of being used by Lord Death. However, a series of events complicate the duo’s life as evil witches and an ancient kishin wreak havoc around the world.

As you can see below, fans of Soul Eater are struggling to accept its 10-year anniversary, and that is surely a compliment to the series. Despite its age, the action-fantasy feels as relevant as ever, and its animation has withstood the test of time. Even after all this time, Soul Eater stands as a fan-favorite series and a testament to the work Bones Inc. is capable of producing. So, it’s going to be interesting to see how the anime’s legacy lives up once it turns 20 down the line.

Have you seen Soul Eater? Do you feel like the anime has aged well? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

