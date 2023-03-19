Fire Force x Soul Eater Collab Announced

It has been a hot minute since the world heard from Soul Eater, but that is all beginning to change. This year marks a milestone for the franchise, and of course, the anime industry wasn't about to leave the hit shonen hanging. Not long ago, Soul Eater left fans buzzing when it posted an update about its 15th-anniversary plans, and one of the events includes a Fire Force crossover.

Yes, you heard that right. Soul Eater and Fire Force are coming together. A new report from Japan confirms the Fire Force mobile game will kickstart the collab as Fire Force: Battle of the Flame Road is now out.

Of course, we have no details on what Fire Force x Soul Eater will look like. Fans expect some of the latter's heroes will join the Fire Force game. Stars like Maka and Soul are all but assured to be in the event, but hopefully others like Death the Kid and Black Star can join in.

This big crossover event is a special gift for fans, and the only thing that makes it better is knowing the franchises are really connected in canon. As most fans know already, Soul Eater and Fire Force were created by the same person, Atsushi Ohkubo. The artist inked Soul Eater between 2004 and 2013 before moving to Fire Force some years later. When the latter series closed, Ohkubo confirmed Fire Force was set in the same world as Soul Eater though in a different time period. So in the end, Shinigami and Shinra wound up having more in common than you'd expect.

Now, Soul Eater x Fire Force is coming to life in a new way, so fans will want to keep an eye on their mobile apps for the foreseeable future. And of course, this year promises to be a big one for Soul Eater. 2023 marks the 15th anniversary of the Soul Eater anime, and a number of celebration projects are in the works. Of course, this upcoming collab is one of those surprises, and fans are hopeful a Soul Eater remake could be in the cards as the original anime never finished Ohkubo's story.

Want to know more about Soul Eater? Say no more! You can binge the original Soul Eater anime on Hulu or Crunchyroll. So for more details, you can read the series synopsis below:

"Maka is a weapon meister, determined to turn her partner, a living scythe named Soul Eater, into a powerful death scythe – the ultimate weapon of Death himself! Charged with the task of collecting and devouring the tainted souls of ninety-nine humans and one witch, Maka and her fellow meisters strive to master their weapons as they face off against the bizarre and dangerous minions of the underworld. But the meisters' own personal quirks may prove a bigger obstacle than any sultry enchantress!"

