Spice and Wolf Revival Shares Release Date

Spice and Wolf is done hiding in the shadows! At last, the beloved series is ready to make a comeback, and its revival is in good hands. The team at Studio Passione is slated to bring Spice and Wolf back ASAP. After all, a new poster for the revival was just shared, and it confirms Spice and Wolf will air in Spring 2024.

Yes, that is right! Spice and Wolf will be back on the small screen in April. The anime revival is joining a packed slate of spring series. After all, Spice and Wolf will be contending with everything from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba to My Hero Academia.

(Photo: Passione)

If you are not familiar with Spice and Wolf, you have plenty of time left to check out the series. The franchise began in February 2006 under writer Isuna Hasekura and artist Ju Ayakura. The light novel, which is still ongoing, was adapted into a hit manga in 2007 before its original anime was ordered. Studio Imagin took hold of Spice and Wolf before its second season wrapped in Fall 2008. Now, this new anime is set to revive Spice and Wolf, so fans are eager to welcome back this adventure fantasy.

For those wanting to watch Spice and Wolf, the original anime is streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. For more info on the story, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Kraft Lawrence has been walking the lonely path of the itinerant merchant for seven years. His life changes forever when he meets Holo, the Wolf-God of the harvest, and the two begin traveling together. Soon they discover a unique business opportunity, but their plans go awry when a competing organization captures Holo and threatens to turn her over to the oppressive, monotheistic Church. Can Lawrence rescue his companion, and will the pair become more than just friends?"

