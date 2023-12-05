Spice and Wolf Celebrates the Holidays With New Poster

Spice & Wolf is coming back for a brand new anime next year, and now fans can help celebrate the holiday season with a special new poster for Holo! Spice & Wolf ended its two season run taking on Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura's original light novel series nearly 15 years ago, but fans have been hoping to see the anime return for a third season ever since. This actually turned out to be the case as now it's been announced that Spice & Wolf is yet another classic anime franchise that is coming back for new episodes right where it all left off.

Titled Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf, this new anime revival teases that it will be a new take on the classic series and will also bring back many of those who were involved in the original release. To celebrate, Spice & Wolf has been releasing special posters on a steady basis giving fans a tease of how this new anime will look. The new holiday influenced poster released for December gives Holo and makeover, and you can check it out below.

What to Know for the New Spice & Wolf Anime

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf is currently scheduled for a release in 2024 as part of the celebration for the 15th Anniversary of the original anime's run. Takeo Takehashi will be returning from the first series to serve as chief director for the new anime at studio Passione, Hijiri Sanpei will be serving as director, Kevin Penkin will be composing the music, and ENISHIYA will be producing the new anime. The main two leads from the original anime are set to return also with Jun Fukuyama as Kraft Lawrence and Ami Koshimnizu as Holo previously announced.

Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll alongside its debut in 2024, and they tease the new anime series as such, "Lawrence is a traveling merchant selling various goods from a horse-drawn cart. One day, he arrives at a village and meets a beautiful girl with the ears and tail of an animal! Her name is Holo the Wisewolf and she brings bountiful harvests. She wishes to return to her homeland, and Lawrence offers to take her. Now, the once-lonely merchant and the once-lonely wisewolf begin their journey north."

