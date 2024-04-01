Spice and Wolf Reboot Shares First Look at Premiere

It has been years since Spice and Wolf made its way to TV, but that will not be the case for much longer. If you did not realize, the romantic drama is about to make a return to television. Spice and Wolf: Merchant Meets the Wise Wolf is making a comeback, and the reboot has shared a first look at its premiere.

The update comes courtesy of Passione as the studio is overseeing the Spice and Wolf remake. As you can see below, the first images of episode one put Holo center stage. The wolf deity makes her mark on the world in the nude, but of course things change after she meets Kraft Lawrence. The traveling merchant introduces Holo to society, and their journey together goes on from there.

Spice and Wolf #1 Staff



-Screenplay: Tatsuhiko Urahata



-Storyboard: Takeo Takahashi



-Episode Director: Mitsumoto Kitamura



-Chief Animation Director: Kouji Haneda



-Animation Director: Kenji Shinohara, Isamu Fukushima, Takanori Inoue, Taiki Etou, Yuuki Gotou

If you are not familiar with this big anime reboot, Spice and Wolf dates back to a light novel originally created by Isuna Hasekura and Ju Ayakura. The pair embarked on the series more than 15 years ago, and it was adapted into a short anime not long after launch. Now, Spice and Wolf is ready to bring a reboot around that fully adapts the vision of its light novels. So if you want to know more about Spice and Wolf, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:

"The life of a traveling merchant is a lonely one, a fact with which Kraft Lawrence is well acquainted. Wandering from town to town with just his horse, cart, and whatever wares have come his way, the peddler has pretty well settled into his routine-that is, until the night Lawrence finds a wolf goddess asleep in his cart. Taking the form of a fetching girl with wolf ears and a tail, Holo has wearied of tending to harvests in the countryside and strikes up a bargain with the merchant to lend him the cunning of "Holo the Wisewolf" to increase his profits in exchange for taking her along on his travels. What kind of businessman could turn down such an offer? Lawrence soon learns, though, that having an ancient goddess as a traveling companion can be a bit of a mixed blessing. Will this wolf girl turn out to be too wild to tame?l"

What do you think about this Spice and Wolf preview? Will you be tuning into the anime?