Major Anime Studio Reveals First Images From Spice Girls Anime

As anime has grown in popularity in recent years, celebrities have been more than happy to wear their love of the medium on their sleeves. Stars like Ariana Grande, Michael B. Jordan, Keanu Reeves, and Megan Fox have expressed their love of various series over the years. Of course, Megan Thee Stallion also loves the anime medium, but she is going one step further in creating an anime series of her own with Amazon. In a surprising twist, one studio has revealed that they came exceptionally close to creating an anime based on the band known as the Spice Girls and have the receipts to prove it.

In a recent interview with outlet Anime Ego, producer Laurence Guinness revealed that Production I.G. was working on a Spice Girls anime, and it came so far in fact that there are even images from the series. Sharing the anime images for the first time, the defunct series apparently saw the band members sporting heavy artillery, dodging dinosaurs, and throwing kicks around. Guinness also confirmed that there had been talks of creating a Wu-Tang Clan anime, but the property didn’t come nearly as close to being made as the Spice Girls series. You can check out the interview, along with one of the images, below.

Production I.G.’s History

Production I.G. has become a household name for anime fans thanks to the sheer number of recognized projects it has created in the past. First established in 1987 thanks to Mitsushisa Ishikawa and Tatayuki Goto, the studio has spent years in creating a steady stream of anime stories. I.G. has been best known in making legendary films such as Ghost In The Shell, Patlabor: The Movie, and Haikyu: The Dumpster Battle. Most recently, the production house has released the second season of Kaiju No. 8, the kaiju-focused shonen series that has become a big success story in the anime world.

As for the Spice Girls, the band was a huge name in the entertainment world in the 90s, eventually breaking up in 2001. 1997 saw the release of Spice World, a live-action movie that focused on a fictional story involving the band which warranted a worldwide tour from the musicians. Hilariously, while an anime involving the Spice Girls was never made, they have had at least one reference in an anime. In JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind, the character Trish has a Stand named “Spice Girl” can transform various objects into a rubber-like material. Hilariously, due to copyright issues, the Stand name had to be changed to “Spicy Lady” in North America. With it being decades since the band dissolved, it seems highly unlikely that we’ll ever see this anime project completed though Production I.G. has plenty more projects up their sleeves.

