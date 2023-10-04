Adidas Reveals New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Shoes

Adidas is releasing a special pair of shoes for the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is easily one of the biggest releases of 2023. It will be PlayStation's only major exclusive of the holiday season and will deliver the long-awaited follow-up to Insomniac Games' 2018 game. That game ended with a major cliffhanger in its post-credits scene, revealing Harry Osborn had been in New York City the entire time in some sort of tank with the symbiote. Many began to theorize that Harry Osborn would be Venom in the sequel due to his close bond with the alien goop, but that was all we had to go on for almost five whole years.

The agonizing wait is nearly over and marketing is in full effect now. We just got a brand new CG trailer last night that shows Miles Morales and Peter Parker battling Venom in the streets of New York City. On top of that, Adidas has announced that it will have new Marvel's Spider-Man 2 shoes for the launch of the game. Adidas previously partnered with Insomniac Games for Miles Morales, as Miles wears Adidas instead of Nikes like he does in the Spider-Verse films. This time, there will be a red, white, and blue shoe similar to that of Peter Parker's Spidey suit, but there will also be some black tendrils on the bottom of the shoe to represent the symbiote that is taking over Peter. A similar design was used for the limited edition PS5 console and DualSense controller. You'll be able to snag the shoes on October 20th on Adidas website/app, but no pricing has been announced at this time.

As with any limited edition shoe, these will probably sell quite quickly and be resold on other apps almost immediately. Either way, it's a cool collaboration and a fun way to celebrate the launch of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. It's unclear how many will be made available, but don't expect them to stay in stock for long.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

ComicBook.com is currently in possession of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and is in the process of playing through the game. We will have a full written review of Spider-Man 2 on the site on October 16th at 10AM ET. You can also expect plenty of additional coverage around the game's launch on October 20th.