Spider-Man Spinneret Funko Pop Exclusive Is Up for Pre-Order

The 2015 Amazing Spider-Man: Renew Your Vows miniseries and the 2016 sequel is set in a world where Peter Parker and Mary Jane are married with a daughter, Annie, and the entire family is in the superhero business. Mary Jane Watson-Parker becomes Spinneret to Peter Parker's Spider-Man, endowed with the same abilities thanks to an awesome new suit. This is a Funko Pop of that suit, and it's an exclusive that you can only find here at Entertainment Earth. Loungefly also launched a Spider-Man vs Venom crossbody purse as an EE exclusive today that you can pick up right here.

Note that Spinneret makes a cameo appearance in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, so you could technically add it to the collection of Funko Pops inspired by the film. The Pop also ties in nicely to a set of additional Spider-Man exclusives that hit Entertainment Earth recently. Details about those figures can be found below.

The 1966 Marvel Comics issue of Amazing Spider-Man #42 by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr. officially introduced Mary Jane Watson into Peter Parker's life after her existence was teased in previous issues. Her first words to Peter were "Face it, tiger...you just hit the jackpot!", which is a hell of an entrance that foreshadows the events of the next 57 years (and counting). That iconic comic book moment was made possible because Peter turned down and invitation to a party by his girlfriend Gwen Stacy.

That said, Funko and Entertainment Earth also released an exclusive Pop figure inspired by Mary Jane's debut, complete with a speech bubble. They followed it up with a comics-inspired figure of Gwen Stacy creates a spicy Marvel Funko Pop love triangle.

The Mary Jane Watson Funko Pop is available to order here at Entertainment Earth now.. The Gwen Stacy Funko Pop is also an EE exclusive, and can be ordered here.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available on Digital and on Blu-ray in several different editions. You can keep up with the latest news about the animated film right here.

What is Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse about?

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Its sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, will be released on March 29, 2024.