My Hero Academia Team's Spider-Man Manga Is Coming to the U.S.

The new Spider-Man manga from the creative team behind My Hero Academia: Vigilantes is finally coming to the United States with its English language release! My Hero Academia: Vigilantes ended its manga run some time ago, but the creative duo behind the My Hero Academia prequel spin-off series have reunited to share their hilarious new take on Marvel's Spider-Man. Launched as one of the many projects within the expanding Spider-Verse of characters, Spider-Man: Octo-Girl puts famous Spider-Man villain Dr. Octopus' mind into the body of a child and starts a wild new story.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes series writer Hideyuki Furuhashi and illustrator Betten Court have teamed up once again for the release of Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, which first hit digital shelves in Japan last Summer. But now fans outside of Japan can get excited to check out this new series for themselves as Viz Media has announced that the series will be getting an official English language release. Scheduled for launch later this Fall, you can check out the announcement for Spider-Man: Octo-Girl below as shared by Viz Media.

Announcement: A Spider-Man manga from the creators of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! Doctor Octopus faces a challenge – life as a schoolgirl in Japan! Spider-Man: Octo-Girl, English edition, with story by Hideyuki Furuhashi and art by Betten Court, releases Fall 2024. @Marvel pic.twitter.com/CZEgwUeznm — VIZ (@VIZMedia) February 2, 2024

What Is Spider-Man: Octo-Girl

Written be Hidyuki Furuhashi and illustrated by Betten Court, Spider-Man: Octo-Girl Volume 1 is currently slated to release this Fall with Viz Media. The current release in Japan is up to 13 chapters as of the time of this writing, and Marvel teases the Spider-Verse series as such, "Spider-Man rogue Doctor Octopus faces his biggest challenge yet—living life as a middle school girl in Japan! After a battle with Spider-Man, the evil genius scientist Doctor Octopus falls into a coma. When he wakes up, his consciousness is in the body of Otoha Okutamiya, a middle school girl in Tokyo! Thus begins the strange school life of Spider-Man's biggest rival...as a normal Japanese girl!"

As for My Hero Academia, Season 7 of the anime is currently scheduled to begin later this Spring. The first four episodes of the anime premiering this April will have a recap of the first six seasons of the series released thus far, and the next major movie in the franchise, My Hero Academia: You're Next, will be premiering in Japan later this Summer. You can find both the My Hero Academia and My Hero Academia: Vigilantes manga with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Are you excited to check out Spider-Man: Octo-Girl later this year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!