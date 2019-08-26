Studio Ghibli Releasing Spirited Away Special Edition Collector’s Set

Studio Ghibli has created some of the most legendary animated films that have ever graced the silver screen but only one of them has won the coveted award for “Best Animated Feature Film” from the Academy with the studio’s film, Spirited Away. Recently released in Chinese theaters to some amazing critical and financial reception, GKIDs and Shout Factory are looking to release a special edition set for Collector’s that will drop later this fall in November of this year, 2019. We have the details about this upcoming release for one of Ghibli’s most well known films. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon.

The movie, which follows a young girl named Chihiro as she attempts to change her parents back to their original forms after a spell transformed them into pigs in a mystical world, plays on all the strengths of the well known animation house. It takes characters from a mundane world, ours, and places them into a scenario where the mystical becomes common place with Chihiro finding herself working in a bathhouse that is packed to the rafters with magical creatures, both benign and dangerous. The young girl learns a lot, not just about the new world that she’s encountered, but about herself during her magical journey.

The collector’s set itself will arrive in some snazzy new packaging, including both a Blu-Ray of the film, a CD that houses the movie’s soundtrack, as well as a separate book that has both artwork and essays written about the journey of Chihiro. The special features which will be present on the Blu-Ray disc include Feature-Length Storyboards, Original Theatrical Trailers, TV Spots, and a special feature that looks into the voice work used to bring this world to life with “Behind The Microphone”.

This isn’t the first rodeo for Shout Factory and GKIDs in the realm of Studio Ghibli, as the producers had originally released similar special edition collector’s sets for both Princess Mononoke and My Neighbor Totoro. If this upcoming set manages to retain the same quality as those previous entries, then this Spirited Away set will be another “must have” for any Studio Ghibli die-hards.

