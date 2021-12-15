Spy x Family Surfaces Online with First Anime Stills

Spy x Family first hit the scene in 2019, hitting the pages of Shonen Jump with a unique concept that sees a family made up of a spy, an assassin, and an adopted daughter who has the ability to read the minds of those around her. Now, with the franchise set to take part in this year’s Jump Festa, the anime adaptation has revealed four new images by the animation studios Wit Studio and Cloverworks. And of course, Spy x Family is aiming to become one of the biggest series of 2022.

Twitter Outlet AniNewsAndFacts shared four new promotional images from the upcoming anime adaptation of Spy x Family, which is looking to be one of the biggest new series arriving next year:

"Spy × Family" Anime Promotional Illustration for Jump Festa 2022. pic.twitter.com/SE7lD90AxJ — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) December 14, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Spy x Family, Crunchyroll has given fans an official description that lays out the basic premise of the oddball family that was assembled in the world of espionage and intrigue:

“Everyone has a part of themselves they cannot show to anyone else. At a time when all nations of the world were involved in a fierce war of information happening behind closed doors, Ostania and Westalis had been in a state of cold war against one another for decades. The Westalis Intelligence Services’ Eastern-Focused Division (WISE) sends their most talented spy, “Twilight,” on a top-secret mission to investigate the movements of Donovan Desmond, the chairman of Ostania’s National Unity Party, who is threatening peace efforts between the two nations.

This mission is known as ‘Operation Strix.’ It consists of ‘putting together a family in one week in order to infiltrate social gatherings organized by the elite school that Desmond’s son attends.’ ‘Twilight’ takes on the identity of psychiatrist Loid Forger and starts looking for family members. But Anya, the daughter he adopts, turns out to have the ability to read people’s minds, while his wife, Yor, is an assassin! With it being in each of their own interests to keep these facts hidden, they start living together while concealing their true identities from one another. World peace is now in the hands of this brand-new family as they embark on an adventure full of surprises.”

