Spy x Family Reveals New Opening Theme With Latest Trailer

Spy x Family is getting ready for the second half of its debut anime outing to hit screens next month as part of the stacked Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the latest trailer for its return has revealed its new opening theme song! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuya Endo's massively popular manga series really took over the world when it originally debuted earlier this Spring, but its return will have to compete with a number of other massive franchises also making their comeback this Fall. But at the same time, it's ready for this new challenge as the midseason premiere is teasing an explosive new story.

Spy x Family will be hitting screens on October 1st with the second half of its debut anime season, and with it we'll get a new opening and ending theme alongside of the new episodes. While the new ending is still being kept under wraps for now, the newest trailer for midseason premiere revealed that the new opening theme is titled "Sovenir" as performed by BUMP OF CHICKEN. You can check out all the new footage for Spy x Family's new episodes and the new opening theme below with the latest trailer:

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's first half before the second cour kicks in next month, you can now find the series streaming with Crunchyroll! They have previously confirmed they will be streaming the new episodes alongside their premiere overseas too, but have yet to set a release date for the English dub version as of this writing. They officially describe Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

