Viral Spy x Family Cosplay Highlights Anya's Many Faces

Spy x Family will be coming back for new episodes very soon, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral with fans for somehow highlighting Anya Forger's many faces seen in the series! Tatsuya Endo's original manga series took over the world earlier this year when its official anime adaptation premiere as part of the Spring 2022 anime schedule, and now the series is getting ready to do so once again as the Fall will be bringing the anime back for the second half of its debut season. That means we'll be seeing a lot more of Anya and the rest of the Forger Family very soon.

Spy x Family really took over the world thanks to just how memorable Anya has been in the series thus far, and much of that stems from all of the awkward faces Tatsuya Endo illustrated her with in the original manga. Thankfully the anime adaptation was able to bring all of these faces to life, and now one awesome cosplay spotted by @glittering_grim on Twitter has brought all of these faces to life in a pretty creative way. It's no wonder fans have been showing lots of love to the currently unidentified artist. Check it out below:

It won't be too much longer until Spy x Family's anime comes back with new episodes as it's now scheduled to kick off its second cour on October 1st. Crunchyroll has confirmed that they will be streaming the second half of the debut season when it premieres in Japan, and will be releasing an English dub at a later date. You can catch the first half of the season streaming with Crunchyroll too if you wanted to catch up before the new episodes hit, and they officially describe Spy x Family as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

Are you excited to see more of Anya's faces in Spy x Family's new episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!