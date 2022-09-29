Spy x Family Midseason Premiere Releases First Stills

Spy x Family has been quiet for a few months now, but at last, it seems the anime is ready to make a return to center stage. In just a few days, the hit series will return with its midseason premiere. This means Yor, Anya, and Loid are back in the spotlight as they deserve. And now, we have been given our first look at episode 13.

The update comes straight from the Spy x Family page on Twitter. As you can see below, a few stills from the midseason premiere have gone live. They each focus on the Forger Family, and judging by the setting here, it seems the group is out dog shopping.

After all, Anya made it clear she wants a dog, and Spy x Family set up the family's pooch earlier this year. Episode 12 ended with a cliffhanger showcasing a massive fluffy dog in a cage with dozens more. According to the teaser, it seems these dogs are being used for evil purposes, but our friend wants nothing more than to break free. Obviously, Anya can relate to the feeling, so their meeting will be like love at first sight.

Soon, fans will get to see that meeting for themselves play out on the small screen. Spy x Family is slated to drop episode 13 in just a few days, after all. The anime will return on October 1st to kickstart the fall cour. So if you need to catch up on the Forger Family's adventure so far, you can find all of season one to date on Crunchyroll.

What do you think about this new look at Spy x Family? Are you excited for the anime's comeback? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.