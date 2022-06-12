Spy x Family Episode 11 Promo Released

✖

Spy x Family is moving along with its first cour, and it won't be much longer until the series takes a break for the summer. However, before any break can take place, the anime has to bring out its 11th episode. The big episode will go live this coming week, and we've been given our first look at its tense adventure.

After all, as you can see below, the promo shows Anya Forger in a whole new place. It seems the young girl will be visiting with Loid at his cover job in episode 11. The man is seen leading Anya throughout a hospital while several nurses join them on their way. But in the end, the Spy x Family reel takes a serious turn.

Preview for SPY x FAMILY Episode 11!! pic.twitter.com/yikP1OHhyc — SPY x FAMILY🔎 (@SpyFamilyManga) June 11, 2022

After all, the clip shows Anya running away from Loid down a hallway before a jump-cut pushes her into a pool. It seems the girl is drowning given her terrified expression, so Spy x Family fans are trying to figure out how Anya gets to that point. You'd think drowning would be impossible if Anya was with Loid, but the esper is really good at sneaking away from her dad.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Releases Special Poster for Episode 10 | Spy x Family Holds Netflix Streak Despite Stranger Things Premiere | Spy x Family Art Imagines The Forgers in The Style of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Of course, manga readers know what's up. Spy x Family laid out this trip a long time ago, so they know why Anya is in the water. When a stranger begins drowning, it falls to Anya to save them as she's able to hear their cries telepathically. But of course, it doesn't take long for Anya to realize she's out of her depth with the rescue.

What do you make of this newest Spy x Family promo? Are you keeping up with season one so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.