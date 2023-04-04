Spy x Family Releases Anya's First Cute Song: Watch

If there is one thing we know about Spy x Family, it is that Anya Forger is too precious for this world. The young girl has become an anime mascot thanks to her adorable personality. Given the popularity of Spy x Family, you can see why everyone wants more Anya, and the manga gifted fans a special treat as such. After all, Spy x Family just released a special promo of Anya, and it drops the girl's first single.

And what is the song all about? Well, sadly, it has nothing to do with peanuts or Bond Man. Anya released a drawing song in the same vein as Doraemon to celebrate a new manga release. So if you want to know how to draw Anya, you can follow this song word for word.

As you can see above, the adorable song shows Anya singing as a simple drawing is done of her on screen. If the jingle is familiar to you, that is because Doraemon made it famous in 1979. The old-school anime included the Doraemon Drawing Song as an ending years ago, and Doraemon revived the jingle decades later. The 2005 anime made its own version of the song which Wasabi Mizuta did. Originally, Nobuyo Oyama did the jingle in 1979, but the earliest version of the Doraemon Drawing Song goes back to Masako Nozawa, the original voice actor of Doraemon.

Given how long Doraemon has been around, their drawing song is a nostalgia bomb for fans in Japan, so Spy x Family couldn't help but to make a nod here. Now, Anya is stepping into Doraemon's shoes with their single, and we hope the anime does some more singles. We need songs for Bond and Damian ASAP, so we'll keep our fingers crossed.

Right now, Spy x Family is keeping alive with its manga while season two is worked on behind the scenes. The anime is slated to return to the air this fall before Spy x Family releases its first movie. Currently, creator Tatsuya Endo is releasing chapters of Spy x Family regularly, and you can find them on the Shonen Jump app. So for more info on Spy x Family, you can read the manga's official synopsis below:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath."

