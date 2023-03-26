Spy x Family Movie Reveals Release Date With New Poster

The Spy x Family anime is coming back this year with a new movie, and has finally set a release date overseas for Spy x Family Code: White with a new poster! The anime adaptation for Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family manga introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger family, Loid, Anya, and Yor. The first season of the Spy x Family anime was one of the biggest new anime releases of 2022 overall, so it was no surprised to find out that the franchise had huge plans to continue the anime. This included a new movie taking on an original story.

Following the end of the first season, the Spy x Family anime announced that the franchise would continue with both a Season 2 of the TV series (releasing later this October) and a new feature film currently in production for a release in theaters. With the newest updates for Spy x Family as part of the AnimeJapan 2023 convention, it was announced that the new Spy x Family movie is officially titled Spy x Family Code: White and will release in Japan on December 22nd. You can check out the new poster for the Spy x Family anime movie below:

Spy x Family Movie: What to Know

Spy x Family Code: White is slated to hit theaters across Japan on December 22nd, but an international release has yet to be announced as of this writing. Featuring an original story not seen in the manga or anime, original Spy x Family manga creator Tatsuya Endo will be providing new character designs while supervising the new project. Takashi Katagiri is directing the Spy x Family anime movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script and Kyoji Asano (who illustrated the poster) as chief animation director.

Spy x Family's anime can now be found streaming with Crunchyroll. The series follows master spy Twilight who is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

What are you hoping to see from Spy x Family's new movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!