Spy x Family Code: White Is Getting Special U.S. Theater Merch

Spy x Family Code: White is now finally making its way through theaters in the United States, and fans in select theaters will be able to nab some special merch for the occasion! Spy x Family Season 2 wrapped up its run last year with the announcement that it would be continuing with its very first feature film. Spy x Family Code: White was a massive success when it debuted in Japan last year, so fans in other territories have been anxiously waiting for their chance to see it in action. Thankfully, after a few months of waiting the new movie is finally here.

Spy x Family Code: White is a new film release for one of the biggest anime franchises out there, so it's no surprise to see that some select theaters are going the extra mile for the occasion. AMC Theaters has announced that their chains will be offering some cool collectibles that include a special cup and popcorn bucket that will be running fans $11.99 USD and $14.99 USD respectively. Taking it an extra mile further, there will also be a limited giveaway (ranging from April 18th to the 21st while supplies last) of an artboard featuring an illustration from original creator Tatsuya Endo! Check out the collectibles being offered below:

Save the world and bring home a #SpyXFamily Code: White collectible drink 🥤 or 🍿 vessel! On sale 4/18 in select #AMCTheatres! https://t.co/E8iEIiYIcH pic.twitter.com/oCmgj5QRtg — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 16, 2024

Go on vacation with the Forger Family in Spy x Family Code: White and get a collectible artboard from original manga artist Mr. Tatsuya Endo to take home when you see the film from NOW – 4/21. First come, first served only while supplies last! https://t.co/UZ3CqKY35G pic.twitter.com/kGX3UuPX8I — AMC Theatres (@AMCTheatres) April 19, 2024

What Is Spy x Family Code: White?

Spy x Family Code: White is now making its way through theaters in the United States with both English subtitled and dubbed options available, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Original series creator Tatsuya Endo provided new character designs while supervising the movie's original story. Takashi Katagiri directs the Spy x Family movie for Wit Studio and CloverWorks with Ichiro Okuchi writing the script, and Kyoji Asano serving as chief animation director. As for what to expect from Spy x Family Code: White's story, Sony Pictures and Crunchyroll tease the movie as such:

"He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"