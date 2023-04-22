Spy x Family Creator Hilariously Comments on Twitter Changes

Spy x Family has a bright future in store. With the first season of the anime rising to the top of new anime adaptations in 2022, the television series by CloverWorks and Wit was able to become the biggest anime on streaming services last year in Japan. The anime adaptation has even overtaken the likes of Chainsaw Man and Demon Slayer. With creator Tatusya Endo having a heavy presence online, the mangaka took the opportunity to make a hilarious comment on a recent change that was made to their Twitter Account.

In recent days, the blue checkmarks of old have been transformed thanks to Elon Musk's ownership of Twitter. One major change has been the introduction of "gold checkmarks", which are normally for businesses and/or organizations. With the creator of Spy x Family having a Twitter Account, it seems that Tatsuya Endo has received a gold checkmark, despite the fact that the manga artist is not in fact an organization. As 2023 prepares to see both Spy x Family Season 2 and the first feature-length film for the franchise brought to the screen, Endo is sure to share more original art for his series which has become a major player in the anime world.

Spy x Twitter

Tatusya Endo first began Spy x Family in Shonen Jump starting in 2019. Since then, the manga series has released eleven volumes and has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon. With season 2 having plenty of moments to draw from when it arrives later this year, expect the Forger Family's current mission to run into quite a few speed bumps along the way.

Musk stated earlier this week that he had bought blue checkmarks for a handful of celebrities including LeBron James, Stephen King, and William Shatner. Endo was not on that original list, clearly having the mangaka wondering just why they currently have a gold checkmark. As Spy x Family continues to grow in popularity, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Tatsuya's follower count increase not only on Twitter but across the social media sphere.

Which Spy x Family project are you most looking forward to in 2023? Who has been your favorite member of the Forger Family so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Forgers.