Spy x Family Tops Demon Slayer's 2022 Streaming Numbers

2022 was a major year in the anime industry thanks to the arrival of some major new anime adaptations. Lycoris Recoil and Chainsaw Man were two prime examples of series that hit the ground floor running, but Spy x Family might have been on another plane of existence. With the Forger Family managing to bring in quite a few viewers thanks to the anime from CloverWorks and Wit, it should come as no surprise that a second season, and a movie, are on the way. Shockingly enough, it dethroned a major anime hit in the streaming department.

Demon Slayer's rise in popularity has been something to behold, with the story following Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps often managing to defeat One Piece in manga sales. The Forger Family's new anime series has become a juggernaut in the medium, introducing viewers to Loid, Yor, and Anya as they attempt to stop two warring nations from dragging the world into chaos. While the premises of both series are quite different, each finds a way to blend action and comedy into their arcs seamlessly. While we are currently witnessing the Swordsmith Village Arc in Demon Slayer Season 3, Spy x Family Season 2 is slated to arrive later this year.

Spy x Demon Slayer

In a new breakdown from TV Fandom Lounge, streamers in Japan had their top anime choices revealed for what was streamed the most in 2022. Surprisingly enough, Demon Slayer might not have taken the top spot for streaming but it was able to overtake the Forger Family when it came to viewership for live television and DVR. While Spy x Family was able to claim victory for the top spot, you might find the top twenty spots surprising.

Spy x Family Demon Slayer One Piece Detective Conan Attack on Titan Kingdom Chainsaw Man Jujutsu Kaisen Gundam My Hero Academia Doraemon Ousama Ranking Crayon Shin-Chan Dragon Ball Pokemon JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Haikyuu Gintama Evangelion Golden Kamuy

A crossover featuring the Demon Slayer Corps and the Forgers probably won't be taking place any time soon, especially considering the different time periods and universes their stories take place in. However, we have seen anime characters join forces in promotional material and video games in the past. Perhaps one day we'll see the two anime behemoths meet on some level as they continue to grow in popularity. Will Spy x Family manage to overtake Demon Slayer's number one spot at the box office when the Forgers' first movie arrives?