Spy x Family Earns Title as America's Top-Selling Book

If you haven't checked out Spy x Family by now, you will want to do yourself a favor and pick it up ASAP. Last year, the teams at Wit Studios and CloverWorks turned Spy x Family into a global phenomenon with their anime adaptation. Since then, sales of the Spy x Family manga have been off the charts, and now the series has another title to add to its list.

What might it be? Well, it is definitely worth noting. After all, Spy x Family was just the top-selling book period in North America, so you can imagine how excited Anya Forger would be about that massive accolade.

And yes, you did read that right. According to Publisher Weekly, Spy x Family was the top-selling book overall last week. Spy x Family volume 9 brought the award home, and there is even crazier news to take in here; Spy x Family was not the only manga on the list of ten top sellers. Jujutsu Kaisen came in at number five thanks to volume 19!

As for the other books on this list, Colleen Hoover came in second place as well as third place. Their books It Starts with Us as well as It Ends with Us took readers by storm. Colleen Hoover also landed in fourth place with Tarryn Fisher courtesy of Never Never: A Twisy, Angsty Romance.

Obviously, it is no shock to see manga selling so well in the United States, but Spy x Family did just go an extra mile. It is one thing to see manga titles dominating Publisher Weekly's top-selling graphic novels and another for manga to top its list of overall sellers. The Forger Family can take this award home knowing readers across North America are in love with their story. And of course, that only means good things for series creator Tatsuya Endo.

After all, Spy x Family is ongoing, and new chapters are published in Shonen Jump by Endo regularly. As for the Spy x Family anime, we can expect Anya to return to the screen soon. The Forger Family will kickstart season two later this year, and Spy x Family even has a feature film in the works!

What do you make of this wild Spy x Family update? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.