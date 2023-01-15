Spy x Family Cosplay Shows Off Yor's Best Episode

Spy x Family wrapped up the first season of the anime last Fall and although fans had plenty of favorite moments from Yor Forger throughout its episodes, one awesome cosplay is showing off why one episode in particular was Yor's best in the season! The first season of the series introduced fans to the central trio of the Forger Family, and it was immediately apparent that Yor was going to be one of the standout characters of 2022 overall. This was due to the fact that not only was she a deadly assassin, but when push came to shove she tried her best to be a good mother to Anya.

It's this dynamic that made fans fall in love with Yor through the course of the first season, but there was one episode early on that saw Yor let a little more loose as she got drunk off of wine. It was the most fun fans saw the character have in the season overall, and now artist @linnnng_cos on Instagram has brought all of this fun flooding back with some perfect cosplay taking on this particular Yor. Check it out below:

How to Get Ready for Spy x Family Season 2

Spy x Family's first season might have ended, but the series has confirmed that a second season and new movie are now in the works for a release some time this year. It has yet to be revealed when exactly fans will get to see these new anime entries, but fans will soon be able to see even more of Yor and the rest of the Forger family very soon. You can catch up with the anime now streaming on Crunchyroll, and they tease it as such:

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What's your favorite Yor Forger look from the anime's first season? What are you hoping to see from her next in Spy x Family's next season and movie? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!