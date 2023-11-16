Spy x Family Shares First Look at Episode 32

Spy x Family is working its way through season two, and it won't be long before the show brings out its latest episode. After all, the series has finally begun its Cruise Ship arc, and this means the stakes are higher than ever for the Forger family. Stuck on the high seas, the gang is about to have one interesting cruise, and now we have been given a first look at how the trip will treat the Forgers in episode 32.

As you can see below, the first stills of Spy x Family episode 32 put Yor in the thick of it. We can see the masked assassin her usual gear as an opponent looms off screen. In a different still shared by the production team, we can see one of Yor's foes, and the blank-faced man appears to be swinging a chained weapon around.

Talk about yikes, you know? There is no doubt Yor is going to have her work cut out on this mission, and the Spy x Family cruise has barely begun.

As for the other stills, we are given a look at Anya as she appears to be frustrated over one thing or another. The final still goes to Loid, and it would put things lightly to say the spy looked tense. We can see Loid looking off towards a light, and his tense expression has set off alarms for fans.

If you are not caught up with Spy x Family season two, you should know the series is putting out episodes weekly right now. The hit series can be binged over on Hulu and Crunchyroll for those curious. So for more information on Tatsuya Endo's hit series, you can read the official synopsis of Spy x Family below:

"World peace is at stake and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet-pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath!"

