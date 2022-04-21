Kaguya-sama Fuses With Spy x Family in Adorable Crossover

✖

The worlds of Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War have collided with some cute new art imagining what it would look like if the two franchises got to have a major crossover of their own! The Spring 2022 anime schedule is now underway and fans have gotten to see many of the new anime releases to keep an eye on for the next few months. This season is largely dominated by quirky comedies, however, as the main draw for many is the debut of Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family. Not only that, but Kaguya-sama: Love is War returned for its third full season.

With these two major franchises now airing and offering all kinds of fun shenanigans already, artist @Eufoniuz1026 on Twitter has imagined what it would look like if the core cast of Kaguya-sama: Love is War entered the world of Spy x Family. Given just how many makeovers and wild visuals fans can see in Aka Akasaka's original manga series, it's not entirely outside of the realm of possibility that this could happen in an official capacity someday either. At least we know the result would be a great one from this cool art! Check it out below:

As for both series, you can now find new episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. Kaguya-sama's third season is officially titled Kaguya-sama: Love is War -Ultra Romantic-, and Crunchyroll officially describes the new season as such, "Shuchiin Academy—an elite school where the most gifted students flock to. It is also where its Student Council brought together Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane. While everyone expected a speedy courtship and agreed that the two geniuses would make the perfect couple, the pair, it seems, has too much pride to confess their true feelings for one another! 'By what means shall I make the other confess?' The two remain fully committed in devising a highly cerebral strategy in this cunning war of love... Will they take their relationship to the next level by the final day of Shuchiin Academy's culture festival!?"

As for Spy x Family, the series is described as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? Would you want to see an official Spy x Family and Kaguya-sama: Love is War crossover someday? What kind of wild mission would they go on? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!