Spy x Family Creator Inks Yor's Girl Squad in New Sketch

The Spy x Family manga has returned with a special new chapter all about Yor Forger and her co-workers, and the creator behind the series has shared a new sketch with the girl squad to help celebrate! Spy x Family has been spending the last few months seemingly setting the stage for something big to come in for the next major phase of the story, but for now fans have gotten to see more small looks into each of the Forger family member's lives. The newest chapter reunites fans with Yor and her friends at work, and the creator behind it all decided to celebrate.

Spy x Family Chapter 79 sees Yor having a night after work with her co-workers for the first real time in a long while since the events of the manga have been more focused on Anya and Loid lately, and Spy x Family series creator Tatsuya Endo decided to go all out to help celebrate. This includes a special new sketch of Yor Forger and her office friends Endo had shared with fans on Twitter, and you can check it out below before checking out the manga's newest release.

Spy x Family Chapter 79: What to Know

Spy x Family Chapter 79 sees Yor struggling to get closer to her friends at work as they are trying to find a flaw about Yor's marriage in general (in the hopes of seeing Yor complain about her seemingly perfect marriage), but Yor's too shy in order to come up with anything that satisfies them. Then as the chapter continues, it gets surprisingly more tense as Yor starts to drink and then think about the possibility that she might have to kill Loid in order to keep her assassin secret from her friends.

Thankfully, Yor's too drunk to even attempt at killing her husband, but it's an interesting plot thread that seems like too far much of a foreshadowing for Spy x Family to never follow up on this kind of idea. Yor will one day have to reveal her assassin secret to Loid, or vice versa as Twilight's mission might cross paths with Yor's work someday. It's something building on the back burner and will likely explode when it finally does happen.

