Spy x Family Digs Up Its Saddest Scenes to Date: Watch

✖

Spy x Family is one of this year's best anime series, and it would put things lightly to call fans invested. The Forger Family has drawn in audiences from around the globe, after all. Their love for Anya knows no bounds, and this week, the anime got everyone teary after one of its saddest scenes period hit the small screen.

And why is that? Well, Spy x Family just turned up the volume with its angst. Episode four marks one of the show's saddest moments yet, and fans are still recovering from the blow it left.

As you can see above, the clip in question follows Loid and Yor as the two adults oversee their adopted daughter during an interview. The pink-haired girl is trying to get into a prestigious school where the son of her dad's target goes. It is imperative Anya gets into the school, but those hopes dwindle when one of the board goads Anya about her old mom.

In fact, he makes the girl choose who she loves more, Yor or her original mother. The question is callous, to say the least, but Loid and Yor are struck speechless when Anya before crying. The girl has been nothing but upbeat in the anime so far, so her silent tears are painful to see. Yor comforts her daughter immediately and has to hold back the urge to slaughter the man who made Anya cry.

READ MORE: Spy x Family Releases New Poster for Episode 4 | Spy x Family Will Be Launching Its Own Musical Next

And when it comes to Loid, well – he does his best to stay composed. However, the sight of Anya crying unlocks the parental urges deep in his heart. He almost knocks the board member out with a punch to the face, but he redirects it last minute to save face. Even in such a short time, Anya has become the heart of this makeshift family, and her happiness will not be sacrificed. Not even a mission can keep Loid in line at a moment like this, and if that kind of affection doesn't make you weepy, what will?

What do you make of this heartbreaking scene? Have the stars of Spy x Family stolen your heart? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.