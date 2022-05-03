Spy x Family Creator Dishes New Details on Its Cold War World

✖

Spy x Family might just end up being the biggest new anime series in 2022, with the story of the Forger Family only having four episodes released so far but still managing to carve out a dedicated fanbase in a relatively short amount of time. With creator Tatsuya Endo beginning the series in 2019, the mangaka responsible for this major new anime series took the opportunity to address some fan questions, further exploring the world that is plagued by a Cold War between the fictional nations of Ostania and Westalis.

As fans following the series know, Loid Forger, aka Twilight, is a master spy who has been sent on a mission to maintain the peace between Westalis and Ostania, forging a faux family made up of Yor, a trained assassin, and Anya, a secret telepath, in order to get closer to his target. With each passing episode, the Forgers have moved closer to their goal, with the latest hilariously seeing Loid, Yor, and Anya attempt to pass the wild requirements from Eden College.

To start, Endo detailed what happens to citizens that are caught by the Secret Police:

"There are people who are released after they've been tortured but they are kept under strict surveillance. And some of them never see the light of day. Some of them are blackmailed into becoming the Secret Police's pawns."

Endo proceeded to answer a number of other questions, one of which revolves around the level of technology that is prevalent in this world of espionage, which isn't quite at our current modern level we enjoy today:

"Technology from the 60s to 70s exist, but it is the era of Apollo 11's moon landing so there are so modern devices (of course there are some differences between our world and theirs). However, they do not have cell phones or the internet."

Finally, Endo breaks down if many citizens defect from one nation to the other:

"There are people who've defected from Ostania but I don't think there are many the other way around. People would only go to Ostania if it's to infiltrate the country or to secretly meet with family."

Via Ayaku Web