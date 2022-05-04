Spy x Family Gets New Makeovers From Top Manga Artists

✖

Spy x Family is currently taking over thanks to the debut of its official anime, but at the same time its manga has been doing better than ever as well. To celebrate, the series recently launched its first special fan book in Japan and thanks to that fans have been getting all sorts of new details about what went into Tatsuya Endo's creation of the series thus far. Not only that, but the franchise also got some love from some very important manga and anime artists and creators who are also just as big of fans of the series as everyone else.

To celebrate the release of Spy x Family's official fan book together with the manga's massive new sales milestone and the successful release of the official anime adaptation, the franchise has tapped a number of notable creators to share their takes on the memorable Forger family. This has included previous looks at takes from Attack on Titan's Hajime Isayama and Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku's Yuji Kaku, but there are several more in the bunch. As spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, the first batch also includes new art from Kono Oto Tomare! The Sounds of Life's Amyu and O' Maidens in Your Savage Season's Nao Emoto:

SPYxFAMILY Official Fanbook EYES ONLY – Guest Illustrations:



· Amyuu (Kono Oto Tomare!)

· Hajime Isayama (Attack on Titan)

· Nao Emoto (O Maidens in Your Savage Season)

· Yuji Kaku (Jigokuraku) pic.twitter.com/CQ4d0yFAeZ — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 2, 2022

The second batch includes Blue Exorcist's Kazue Kato, Kiss x Death's Yasuhiro Kano, Comedian's Akira Kawashima, and Kakko Kawaii Sengen!'s Jigoku no Misawa:

· Kazue Kato (Blue Exorcist)

· Yasuhiro Kano (KISSxDEATH, Kiruru KILL ME)

· Akira Kawashima (Comedian)

· Jigoku no Misawa (Kakko Kawaii Sengen!) pic.twitter.com/qifYXW8PJW — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 2, 2022

The third batch includes Shadows House's So-ma-to, Black Torch's Tsuyoshi Takaki, Dandandan's Yukinobu Tatsu, and Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation's Yoshiyuki Nishi:

· Somato (Shadows House)

· Tsuyoshi Takaki (Black Torch, HEART GEAR)

· Yukinobu Tatsu (Dandadan)

· Yoshiyuki Nishi (Muhyo & Roji's Bureau of Supernatural Investigation) pic.twitter.com/JnrLNd7pDO — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 2, 2022

and the final batch includes Blue Lock's Yusuke Nomura, Moon Land's Yamagishi Sai, Anten-sama no Hara no Uchi's Itsuki Yosuga, and even a tribute from popular musical artist LiSA:

· Yusuke Nomura (Blue Lock)

· Yamagishi Sai (Moon Land, Destroy Everything)

· Itsuki Yosuga ( Anten-sama no Hara no Uchi)

· LiSA (Singer) pic.twitter.com/bGMmPNPb2Z — Shonen Jump News – Unofficial (@WSJ_manga) May 2, 2022

If you wanted to catch up with Spy x Family's episodes before the next one hits, you can now find the anime's newest episodes streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the new anime as such, "Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

What do you think? Which creator has given Spy x Family your favorite makeover?