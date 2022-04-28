Spy x Family Nabs Big Sales Record Following Anime Premiere

✖

Spy x Family is on the scene at last, and its anime is already being touted as one of the season's best. The Forger family is so easy to love, and Anya herself is raking in fans by the minute. Of course, this means the spotlight is shining on Tatsuya Endo's manga, and the series just hit a big sales record following the anime's debut.

After all, Spy x Family just updated fans on its current circulation stats. It turns out the manga has at least 17 million copies out there, and sales can only go up from here.

Spy x Family is just three episodes in, and season one is expected to last 20+ episodes. The show is going to shine the spotlight on the Forger family for a few more months, and that extended timeframe will drive greater sales. And thanks to characters like Anya, well – it is pretty hard for fans to not want to binge Spy x Family and see its ragtag leads at work.

Of course, you can keep up with the anime right now through Crunchyroll, and Viz Media publishes Spy x Family in the United States. You can read up on the story's official synopsis if you need more details on what it's all about, and we definitely recommend checking out this hit before its popularity explodes any further!

"Master spy Twilight is unparalleled when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions for the betterment of the world. But when he receives the ultimate assignment-to get married and have a kid-he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!"

