Spy x Family Season 2 Celebrates Episode 29 With Special Poster

Spy x Family Season 2 is now working its way through its new wave of episodes this Fall, and the anime is celebrating the release of Episode 29 with a special new poster! Spy x Family Season 2 is gearing up for the start of the first major arc of the season in the coming episodes, but the first few episodes of its run have instead been spent reintroducing fans to the daily lives of each of the cast members. The latest heads back to Anya and Eden Academy as her friends start to have a fierce card game over a special prize.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 29 sees Anya and her Eden Academy classmates play a fun card game, but the anime went the extra mile to breathe some life into how intense it all became. This is reflected in the special poster released for the new episode as well, which sees Anya and the others almost like the stars of intense card game anime like Kakegurui, Kaiji, and more. You can check out the special poster for Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 29 below:

How to Watch Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 4

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 29 is titled "The Pastry of Knowledge / The Informant's Great Romance Plan II" and you can find it (along with the rest of Season 2's episodes so far) now streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. They tease the new episode as such, "Eden's legendary dessert finally appears! In order to obtain the macrons that supposedly can make you into an Imperial Scholar if eaten, Anya and her friends race to get to them first." You can currently catch up with the first season of Spy x Family's anime streaming with Crunchyroll and Hulu too.

If you have never seen it in action before, they tease the Spy x Family anime as such, "World peace is at stake and secret agent (aka Loid Forger) must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he'll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife's a deadly assassin and neither knows each other's identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who's a telepath."

